wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

wx_icon Robinson 19°

wx_icon Zionsville 19°

wx_icon Rockville 21°

wx_icon Casey 21°

wx_icon Brazil 21°

wx_icon Marshall 21°

Clear

Water Main Break Update

Water Main Break Update

Posted: Fri Feb 02 19:10:29 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Feb 02 19:10:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Water Main Break Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

clay county today. the brazil police department alerted people about the situation this afternoon. an 18 inch main line burst near the knightsville flashers. that's east of brazil. water covered all lanes of u-s 40. people in the brazil-area lost water for several hours. a similar situation happened in late november. we talked to the brazil mayor just a few minutes ago.. he tells us there's a boil order in effect for brazil.. carbon... center point.. harmony.. and knightsville.. that's in effect until further notice. this weekend... a small community is honoring the life

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It