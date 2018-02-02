Speech to Text for New Casey's General Store in Riley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

you. you'll find this new gas station and convenience store on state road 46 in riley. the "terre haute chamber of commerce" held a ribbon cutting today. we talked to a man who says he's already a regular customer at the store! it's one of their bigger stores. they got everything here. pizza is great.. donuts are great.. riley defintely needed it. "store management" says they've been very busy. they're excited to be serving the riley area. "first friday festivities" are underway