wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

wx_icon Robinson 19°

wx_icon Zionsville 19°

wx_icon Rockville 21°

wx_icon Casey 21°

wx_icon Brazil 21°

wx_icon Marshall 21°

Clear

New Casey's General Store in Riley

New Casey's General Store in Riley

Posted: Fri Feb 02 15:28:57 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Feb 02 15:28:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New Casey's General Store in Riley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

you. you'll find this new gas station and convenience store on state road 46 in riley. the "terre haute chamber of commerce" held a ribbon cutting today. we talked to a man who says he's already a regular customer at the store! it's one of their bigger stores. they got everything here. pizza is great.. donuts are great.. riley defintely needed it. "store management" says they've been very busy. they're excited to be serving the riley area. "first friday festivities" are underway

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It