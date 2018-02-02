wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

United Way Volunteers

Posted: Fri Feb 02 15:27:05 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Feb 02 15:27:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for United Way Volunteers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

but they're not sure how. now -- there's now a new website for the wabash valley to find ways to give back! it's called "volunteer wabash valley." the website shows you organizations in our community that are in need... and are looking for help. this is put on by the "united way of the wabash valley". over the past few months -- non-profits and charities began posting their volunteer opportunities and events. they include -- fostering animals with the parke vermillion humane society -- to helping at the happiness bag.

