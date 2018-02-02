Speech to Text for ISU voting centers

is trying to engage "younger" voters.. news 10's kylee stewart is live at indiana state university. she tells us just how they'll go about this.. a round table discussion was held today at the vigo county clerk's office .. and a voting center at i-s-u was a hot topic.. tanner smith is a student at indiana state university. he's also the president of the student government association. smith hopes to see more students take an interest in government. "students get the opportunity to vote and if we see them actually engaged in the process then i think the next time that another big election comes around or even a smaller elections, we'll see them actually taking interest in it." the vigo county electoral board also wants to get the younger generations engaged and registered to vote.. "because as we get older, who's going to be voting?" that's why the board held a round table discussion. the meeting consisted of members of the board.. and i-s-u students.. participants talked about adding a voting center on campus. it would be a "3" machine voting center .. their goal is to have around "800" plus voters.. vigo county clerk brad newman says he wants to see a four percent increase in vigo county voters.. "it's a huge population in a small space and having a voting center there would be great as long as it's used the correct way." even if the university does not receive a voting center.. community leaders still hope to see college students learning more about voting.. "and that they understand that their vote does matter" you do have to be registered in vigo county to vote! smith just hopes his classmates will vote in the election this year.. and hopefully at i-s-u. "by the end of this the next time i ask a friend if they have a different opinion they'll be able to come back and say yes i did vote. yes i know who's running." the board says they still have a few more meetings before they make a final decision.. they are also hoping to get the meadows shopping center as a voting center as well. reporting live at indiana state university.. i'm kylee stewart..back to you..