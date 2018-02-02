Speech to Text for Jails and the flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

at the knox county jail. he has been doing this for eighteen years. he says out of those years flu outbreaks haven't been an issue. "i mean you'll get the occasional cold or something like that but never like a flu outbreak. you'll get one or two people who may have it and then they treat, our medical staff will treat their symptoms." that's because jails like knox county have been doing what they can to keep the facility flu free. features like video visitation with inmates helps prevent the spreading of germs. but the jail staff makes sure to take care of themselves as well. "the staff, the 30 some correctional officers do take the flu shots. we maintain cleanliness throughout the facility." "the knox county jai stresses the importance of keeping their inmates healthy because if there is a flu outbreak, it could cost tax payers money." "it takes a stress on staff as well as medical staff that it does cost money to do that and if it does become an outbreak of substantial notice, then i would have to go back to county council and request more money." as of this year they haven't had any major flu issues. that's why captain wilson will continue staying healthy to prevent a flu outbreak disaster. "i hope that the staff and the inmates stay healthy and we don't get sick and be down for an extended period of time." healthy practices that could save the county money. in vincennes, garrett brown. news 10. the sheriffs department also told news 10 inmates can also ask for the flu vaccine. but only 1 inmate of the 211 have done so. police made an arrest in the a trash can