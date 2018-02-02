Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"6"-more weeks of winter-like weather "for us"! pennsylvania's most famous groundhog .. "punxsutawney phil" made the prediction. records dating to 18-87 show "phil" predicting more longer winters.. than early springs. [d3]weather-wxwall cold conditions will continue through the night tonight so bundle up if you have to be outside. temperatures will drop to the teens and stay there through the night. windy conditions will set in tomorrow and expect wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. it will be warmer tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 40's. mostly cloudy skies will continue through the day ahead of a chance of snow saturday night. the chance will linger through the day on sunday after lows saturday night in the lower 30's. will continue through the night tonight so bundle up if you have to be outside. temperatures will drop to the teens and stay there through the night. windy conditions will set in tomorrow and expect wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. it will be warmer tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 40's. mostly cloudy skies will continue through the day ahead of a chance of snow saturday night. the chance will linger through the day on sunday after lows saturday night in the lower 30's. will continue through the night tonight so bundle up if you have to be outside. temperatures will drop to the teens and stay there through the night. windy conditions will set in tomorrow and expect wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. it will be warmer tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 40's. mostly cloudy skies will continue through the day ahead of a chance of snow saturday night. the chance will linger through the day on sunday after lows saturday night in the lower 30's. will continue through the night tonight so bundle up if you have to be outside. temperatures will drop to the teens and stay there through the night. windy conditions will set in tomorrow and expect wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. it will be warmer tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 40's. mostly cloudy skies will continue through the day ahead of a chance of snow saturday night. the chance will linger through the day on sunday after lows saturday night in the lower 30's. will continue through the night tonight so bundle up if you have to be outside. temperatures will drop to the teens and stay there through the night. windy conditions will set in tomorrow and expect wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. it will be warmer tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 40's. mostly cloudy skies will continue through the day ahead of a chance of snow saturday night. the chance will linger through the day on sunday after lows saturday night in the lower 30's. "news 10" sporting the color re today! we're teaming-up "with our