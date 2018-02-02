Speech to Text for High Tea for the Heart

"1"-woman every "80"-seconds the united states. "today".. is "national wear re day for women's heart health". it draws attention "to the dangerous trend". locally.. "people" gathered "for high tea for the heart". "this event" is a fundraiser "for the union health foundation" to support women's heart education. there was "a style show".. put on by local businesses. "free heart health screenings". were also available. "union health" is excited about today's turn-out. ///// ////// "i just think there's a nice commorady. a lot of people wearing red, showing that unity, and men as well. it's really nice to be part of this event and we have a lot of fun with it. " ////// this year's event sold out! many of us here at news 10 are wearing red today in support of the "go red" movement!