Speech to Text for Trashcan bomb arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

this week's "trash can explosion investigation". it happened tuesday on 4th street in terre haute. "officers said".. someone "put an explosive device in a trash can".. "and detonated it". no one was hurt.. but "the police" still take this kind of incident "very seriously". "today".. officers arrested "bradley ellinger." "the terre haute police department" believes "ellinger" made and detonated the device. he now faces "several charges". "a northern vigo county home".. is destroyed