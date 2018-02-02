wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

Mattoon shooting court folo

Posted: Fri Feb 02 14:44:11 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Feb 02 14:44:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Mattoon shooting court folo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

accused "of the mattoon high school shooting". [b15]mattoon shooter court folo-vo "the court" re-scheduled the boy's next hearing "for february 15th". you may recall.. the september 20th shooting inside "the mattoon high school cafeteria" left "1"-student hospitalized. at the suspect's last hearing.. we learned "the suspect" has been seeing "a psychiatrist". we were told "the psychiatrist" will testify at the next hearing. "doctor lawrence jeckel" will offer his recommendations.. as to where the boy should receive "mental health treatment" as his case proceeds. "police" have made an arrest in this week's

