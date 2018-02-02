Speech to Text for Flu and School Absences

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

susie. school remained in session, because the school corporation felt they had a clear picture on what they were dealing with. and it didn't take long for numbers to trend in a healthier direction. once a school sees 20-percent of its student body absent in one day, that must be reported to the state. if it's health-related, the local health department also gets a call. a 20 percent absence rate sounds like a lot to you and me, and it is. but the school corporation says it's not unheard of this time of year, and they never considered closing school because of it. "historically if you look back at weeks 19, 20 and 21, that's where we are on the calendar, you can see these things will probably occur." this time of year, school secretaries use this form when a parent or guardian calls a student in sick for the day. notice it asks about flu-like symptoms in question two. this gives the school corporation an idea of how big an impact the flu is making on specific school populations. "we were ahead of this. we've been talking about it for a few weeks, developing a checklist, so we make sure we're documenting these things as they call in." /////////// dr. darren brucken with the vigo county health department said flu numbers remain steady in vigo county. but we're shifting from influenza a to influenza b. influenza a has more cough and respiratory-related symptoms. if you have influenza b, you have more vomiting and nausea. he says wash your hands often, and if you're sick.. stay home and get well. back to you. //////// continuing "our flu