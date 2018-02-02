Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

during the day. a high in the low 40s. there's a slight chance for snow late tomorrow night, lows at 30. chances increase on sunday. minor accumulations may be possible. we're learning more about "a new plan" -- for the united way will turn into clouds for the night. low at 18. then mainly cloudy tomorrow during the day. a high in the low 40s. there's a slight chance for snow late tomorrow night, lows at 30. chances increase on sunday. minor accumulations may be possible. we're learning more about "a new plan" -- for the united way will turn into clouds for the night. low at 18. then mainly cloudy tomorrow during the day. a high in the low 40s. there's a slight chance for snow late tomorrow night, lows at 30. chances increase on sunday. minor accumulations may be possible. we're learning more about "a new plan" -- for the united way will turn into clouds for the night. low at 18. then mainly cloudy tomorrow during the day. a high in the low 40s. there's a slight chance for snow late tomorrow night, lows at 30. chances increase on sunday. minor accumulations may be possible. we're learning more about "a new plan" -- for the united way will turn into clouds for the night. low at 18. then mainly cloudy tomorrow during the day. a high in the low 40s. there's a slight chance for snow late tomorrow night, lows at 30. chances increase on sunday. minor accumulations may be possible. we're learning more about "a new plan" -- for the united way of the wabash valley. what they say-- is the "root we're learning more about "a new plan" -- for the united way of the wabash