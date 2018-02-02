Speech to Text for News 10 This Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

increasing tonight with a low at 18. then mainly cloudy tomorrow during the day. a high in the low 40s. there's a slight chance for snow late tomorrow night, lows at 30. chances increase on sunday. minor accumulations may be possible. [h3]jail bailout am part 2-pkg we're learning the next steps in the vigo county jail highs will get into the low 20s - it will feel below zero for a few hours. clouds start increasing tonight with a low at 18. then mainly cloudy tomorrow during the day. a high in the low 40s. there's a slight chance for snow late tomorrow night, lows at 30. chances increase on sunday. minor accumulations may be possible. we're learning the next steps in the vigo county jail highs will get into the low 20s - it will feel below zero for a few hours. clouds start increasing tonight with a low at 18. then mainly cloudy tomorrow during the day. a high in the low 40s. there's a slight chance for snow late tomorrow night, lows at 30. chances increase on sunday. minor accumulations may be possible. we're learning the next steps in the vigo county jail situation. highs will get into the low 20s - it will feel below zero for a few hours. clouds start increasing tonight with a low at 18. then mainly cloudy tomorrow during the day. a high in the low 40s. there's a slight chance for snow late tomorrow night, lows at 30. chances increase on sunday. minor accumulations may be possible. we're learning the next steps in the vigo county jail