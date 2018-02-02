wx_icon Terre Haute 12°

Dryer Fire Prevention

Posted: Fri Feb 02 04:49:22 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Feb 02 04:49:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

fires. tips: do not use without lint trap clean lint trap prior to each use make sure your rigid exhaust pipe is clean and your outside vent is opening correctly do not overload your dryer do not leave your dryer running if you leave your home remember, if you need help checking or installing a smoke detector or want to donate to the smoke detector fund, contact the terre haute fire department at 244-2803.

