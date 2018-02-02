Speech to Text for Dryer Fire Prevention

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

fires. tips: do not use without lint trap clean lint trap prior to each use make sure your rigid exhaust pipe is clean and your outside vent is opening correctly do not overload your dryer do not leave your dryer running if you leave your home remember, if you need help checking or installing a smoke detector or want to donate to the smoke detector fund, contact the terre haute fire department at 244-2803. the public gets a chance to learn about proposed luther, a terre haute firefighter. this month's fire safety tip is about dryer fires.