wx_icon Terre Haute 13°

wx_icon Robinson 13°

wx_icon Zionsville 10°

wx_icon Rockville 13°

wx_icon Casey 11°

wx_icon Brazil 13°

wx_icon Marshall 13°

Clear

North Central beats Washington Catholic

T-Birds win 70-36

Posted: Thu Feb 01 20:41:53 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 01 20:41:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for North Central beats Washington Catholic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

catholic... the cardinals trailed by 17 at the half, third quarter they get this 10- footer from brock craney.... this game was the bryton suggs show..... the north central sophmore splashes home a deep three..... suggs then takes a page from sycamore jordan barnes with a step-back three.... suggs nailed seven three's in this game ... north central wins 70-36 behind 31 points from bryton suggs..... riverton parke was trying to hand seeger their first wrc

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It