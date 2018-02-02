wx_icon Terre Haute 13°

Barr-Reeve beats Jasper

Vikings won 57-50

Posted: Thu Feb 01 20:41:15 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 01 20:41:16 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve beats Jasper

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

second loss of the season.... the vikings with a tough road game at 3a jasper.... gabe gladish doing what he does best..... the barr-reeve guard is shooting over 56 percent from behind the arc this year and he continues to not miss... six-eight big man keegan o'neall shows off a nice stroke from distance, money for the big man... o'neall had 11 points in the first quarter ....he steps in a little and hits the jumper... jasper had no answer for o'neall....the sophomore is getting better everyday...he's so fun to watch... o'neaall scores off the nice pass from freshman brycen graber ......o'neall finsihes with 25 points and nine rebounds.... barr-reeve wins 57-50 ...everyone knows i always enjoy a jasper loss.... in farmersburg, north central hosted washington

