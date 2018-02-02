wx_icon Terre Haute 13°

wx_icon Robinson 13°

wx_icon Zionsville 10°

wx_icon Rockville 13°

wx_icon Casey 11°

wx_icon Brazil 13°

wx_icon Marshall 13°

Clear

South Vermillion beat North Vermillion

Wildcats won 42-30

Posted: Thu Feb 01 20:40:36 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 01 20:40:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for South Vermillion beat North Vermillion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

south vermillion hosted north vermillion... trevor eppert with a nice spin move....he evaluates over the defender.....north vermillion down 13 in the third... north vermillion senior chris ellis gets open off the screen and tickles the twine from downtown ..... on the in bounds, south vermilion's spencer lewis gets open in the paint.... on in the paint...he banks in two with the left hand... braden kalber had a big game for south vermillion....when the six-ten big man comes to play he makes the wildcats dangerous .....he gets the hoop and harm on the putback.. kalber had 17...... south vermillion wins 42-30.....the wildcats beat the falcons for the second year in a row.... 1a, third-ranked barr-reeve is coming off just their

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It