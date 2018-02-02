wx_icon Terre Haute 13°

Linton beats South Knox

Miners win 58-43

Posted: Thu Feb 01 20:39:46 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 01 20:39:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Linton beats South Knox

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

dime to sammy robbins for a layup....miners in control in the fourth ... brandon fickling wasn't a kind guess ....the south knox senior says get that shot out of here..... that great defensive play leads to a luke marchino bucket on the other end.... spartans trying to rally.....bryce coomes says 1-2-3....south knox down 11 late in the game... linton playing great defense as always... tucker hayes gets the steal and goes in for the easy two.... linton wins 58- 43.... miners have won a season-high eight straight.... [f9]south vermillion north vermillion-vo county bragging rights on the line as

