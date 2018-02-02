wx_icon Terre Haute 13°

Washington beats Vincennes Lincoln

Hatchets 50-46

Posted: Thu Feb 01 20:39:21 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 01 20:39:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Washington beats Vincennes Lincoln

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight between vincennes lincoln and washington... how about his.... washington coach gene miiller was sick tonight, he missed the first game of his legendary career.. spencer corona opens the second half with a steal and hoop for vincennes lincoln... alices down four... billy fleetwood the fake pass, then a shot fake....he keeps it and put washington up seven... the corona's are bringing vincennes back.....spencer finds sam....that three ties the game at 32 in the fourth quarter... vincennes though couldn't guard fleetwood.....the washington senior breaking ankles.... he had the defenders chasing him.... fleetwood finds a treasure at the bottom of the net on the three... the oldest rivalry in the state provides a shocker tonight... washington upsets vincennes lincoln 50-46.... 2a number seven linton entertained south knox .... linton's noah woodward with the sweet

