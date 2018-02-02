wx_icon Terre Haute 13°

Sullivan beats Owen Valley

Arrows win 66-47

Posted: Thu Feb 01 20:38:23 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 01 20:38:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Sullivan beats Owen Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

garner bullseye from downtown....the senior gets sullivan off to a good start on the road.... the arrows rode their big man ike chastain the rest of the way ....he takes the lob into the post and scores.. the six-five junior had 26 points and 10 rebounds...he scores off the assist from ty drake.... sulivan wins 66-47... senior guard sam steimel also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in the arrows victory .... the state's oldest indiana high school boys basketball rivalry renewed

