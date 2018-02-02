Speech to Text for TH South beats Northview

basketball taking center stage tomorrow night with sectional semifinals, the boys games that are usually played on friday took place tonight.. that meant for terre haute south they were playing their fourth game in the last six days... after beating their rivals terre haute north wednesday, the braves were trying to avoid a letdown against northview... maleek logsdon with a sweet take and finish for south....he hangs, draws the foul and banks two high off the glass for the hoop... de'avion washington does a little chin up on the rim....the south senior with the two-handed slam.... braves were up 46-29 at the half... third quarter.... carson gettle buries one of his four three's.....the northview sophomore had a nice game with 17... de'avion washington was very focused tonight....north view wasn't stopping him ....the future sycamore scores inside, he had a game- high 29..... terre haute south rolls 94-51 over northview.... sullivan went on the road and paid a visit to owen valley... shane