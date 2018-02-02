Speech to Text for Bailing Out of Trouble Part 2

lawsuit that started it all. well.. now, time is ticking, and as i found out, one attorney doesn't plan on stopping until the county fixes the problem. michael sutherlin is an attorney on a mission. 12:01:13,09 "years ago, i had a jail in vermillion county, and under a different statute, listen to what he says he's done in the past i persuaded a circuit court judge the jail was unconstitution al and after a week he closed the thing." he's gotten similar results in other counties now, he admits, vigo county probably won't see the same thing. however, he says there's a "big" problem, and something's gotta give. 12:00:28,04 you see that many people crowded in one place, with nothing to do, but look at television.... it's not very healthy." it started when jauston huerta filed a lawsuit against county leaders. he said an inmate fell on him because the jail was too crowded. "under the constitution, we have a right to expect protection. we have a right to expect safe conditions" county leaders acknowledge the problem...but sutherlin says things are going too slow. just weeks ago, he's asked for a three judge panel. pay attention here...those judges have way more teeth. they could impose fines.. or even release inmates, if they feel it's necessary. likely? not for sure, but sutherlin says he is pushing. "then we have a hearing, and it's up to me to put on the evidence to show that there's been no adequate response by the council." here's what county leaders have tried... they looked into building a 65 million dollar new jail at the international paper mill in february of 2017. but that never happened. then, the vigo county council had a vote on a tax that would fund the jail in november of 2017.. but they voted to delay that, indefinitely. . so, essentially nothing has changed.. and the lawsuit goes to a hearing in october of this year ... 12:04:46,02 "they haven't done anything! so the council is holding everything up by not approving that funding." strong words from sutherlin. we asked the council to respond. council member brendan kearns had strong words of his own. 14:27:22,10 "here's what happened. i listened to the taxpayers. i listened to people that supported me. i listened to the people that didn't support me. they don't want this." kearns says he doesn't think a new jail in a hurry is the answer here... it's a reason he says the council hasn't approved funding. kearns says he's not budging until they've done research ... that's even after hearing sutherlin's plans. 14:25:51,21 "rondrell: are you worried about this lawsuit? kearns: no. i mean i don't worried about these kind of things. what i'm worried about is our county rondrell." and it looks like that research will happen. county commissioners have chosen a group to assess a new jail. it could take months to complete. but it's time kearns says is necessary.. all the while, this attorney will stay in motion. county commissioners tell us ... they understand the position of michael sutherlin. they say progress has slowed on the jail issue... because they quote had to back track many times, due to people's opinions." we also reached out to the vigo county council president aaron loudermilk. he did not respond. i'll have