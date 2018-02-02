Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: Credit Card Theft

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight they need your help identifying suspects. chief deputy john moats with the vigo county sheriff's office explains in tonight's crime stoppers report. [b11]crime stoppers-pkg this week crime stoppers needs your help in identifying two suspects in a theft case. according to vigo county sheriff's detectives, on january 13th a victim filed a report stating that she had discovered that her credit card had been stolen from her purse. the victim's card was used at two local businesses before she had an opportunity to cancel it. at one business, the suspects were able to purchase computers valued at over $7000.00. take a look at the images captured as the suspects left a store. the first person of interest appears to be a white male with a thin beard and mustache, wearing jeans, a red coat, a black and white scarf and a gray hat. the second person of interest appears to be a dark complected male with a thin beard, wearing dark clothing and a black hat. if you have any information on the identity of the suspects, call our tip line at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips to crime stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news10 i'm chief deputy john moats.