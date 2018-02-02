Speech to Text for Illinois Heroin Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

more people about the devastating impact of heroin addiction. the "casey-westfield school district" is hosting a special showing of a documentary called "the heroin project." you're seeing a portion of the video on your screen now. the movie was produced in illinois. it shares the stories of three illinois teens and their families. 5th grade teacher "nancy totten" says it shows how heroin can break families... and rock communities. "we know that we have an epidemic here in the united states and that we need to make sure that we can see if we can save some lives by showing this documentary." "the heroin project" presentation is this monday... february 5th... at casey-westfield high school... in the arts hall building. it begins at 6:30 p-m local time. everyone is welcome and it's free to attend. local police and health officials will also be on hand to answer questions. it's another exciting night for high school hoops in the wabash