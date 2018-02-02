Speech to Text for Working out at gyms and the flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

staff members at "anytime fitness" in terre haute are taking steps to keep customers safe. they've been wiping down their exercise machines with sanitizer more frequently. they have placed hand sanitizer dispensers in several places in the gym. but here's what "you" can do. b sure workout items like clothes, earphones, and towels are cleaned after every workout. [b10]gyms working out and the flu-sot vo rachel stunich: "also avoid touching your face while working out because you are using a lot of dumbells and equipment that other people are touching as well inside the club so if you put them on your face you are just asking to get into a little bit of trouble there." stunich says if you start feeling symptoms... make sure to take a break from regular workouts for several days. you should continue cleaning practices at the gym even outside the flu season. terre haute city