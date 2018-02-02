Speech to Text for Lyford Y to a T Open House

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

change a dangerous intersection. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. the lyford 'y' in parke county has been the site of many serious and even deadly crashes. it's the intersection of state road 1-63 and u-s 41. we've told you before about the plan to turn it into a 't' intersection. there will be an all-way stop, and a short left turn lane on the northbound approach. in-dot held a community open house tonight.. news 10's heather good was there.. she explains what residents have to say about the project.. i heard from two people tonight... both with very different thoughts about the proposal. one man says "it's a people problem" "not a road problem". and the other says the change is worth it to save a life. covered: "i've been on that corner for nine years and i've seen countless accidents and i've seen lots of people hurt." richard gartzke owns a business near the state road 1-63 and u-s 41 intersection. "i was looking at the blueprints and the lady from the department of transportation explained to me pretty well what was going to go on and the phases it was going to go through." he says he is getting all the information he can to decide if he will close his business while construction happens... buts adds -- when it's all done... it will be good for him and his family. "people won't be scared to come to my business to come through that y." gartzke says he likes that traffic from all directions will come to a complete stop under the proposal... but others worry about congestion. one man declined to go on camera... but interrupted gartke's interview asking about traffic during festival season. "when you ask that question... what about when one person gets killed on there because they weren't paying attention? is that more important than the little italy festival that backed up... there you go." indot officials say the work will be done in four phases. one weekend closure is scheduled for august. the entire project will span two months with the anticipated completion around labor day.