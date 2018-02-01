Speech to Text for Bailing out of Trouble Part 1

for you... but if you pay taxes, some of your money "is" supposed to mak sure inmates are safe. it's the law. well, there's a lawsuit in vigo county saying the leaders are breaking this law. you've heard the fall out.. but you haven't heard the from the inmate behind it all.. until now. in a special report "bailing out of trouble" i sit down with him to give you the complete story. it's all about the numbers.. numbers.. that are too high for the vigo county jail. it's supposed to have 268 inmates... at most. at last check it had 245 it's only under the limit, because county leaders shipped 30 inmates to other county jails... costing you money... every day. "it ought to really make people sick to their stomachs. that is money that we will never get back." that overcrowding ... has sparked a lawsuit.. jauston huerta is behind it. he served time in the vigo county jail for 20 months. we wanted to hear directly from him what happened. that wouldn't be easy, because he's in prison now. "we found jauston huerta was serving time here at the putnamville correctional facility. originally he denied our request to talk to us, but after some conversations with his attorney, he agreed to sit down with us, one on one for the first time, and share his story inside prison walls." he did it with the stipulation that we only talk about what happened in the vigo county jail. 18:56:02,03 "it's just a very old structure, and it's in very poor condition." huerta says the building had several issues, but the overcrowding is what pushed him to sue. 18:57:11,25 "i was the 5th man, in a cell designed for four people. so i had no choice but to sleep on the floor." that place on the floor, put him in a dangerous position. carl scherb junior was another vigo county inmate. he shared that crowded cell with huerta. 09:22:06,28 "i was on the bunk... one of the top bunks.. so i jumped off the bunk and landed on top of another bunky, and caused him to hurt himself and myself." that other bunky, was of course huerta ... 18:57:44,12 "next thing i know, i was out, and i woke up in a wheel chair, surrounded by officers, and i had blood all over me." he says officers rushed him to the e-r where he got treatment. he decided then, to do something. 19:00:53,09 "what i don't want is another person to wake up covered in their own blood, having to be rushed to the hopsital, and feeling like your heads been split in half. " he reached out to this man. michael sutherlin. he's an attorney with a history of going after jails, and government agencies. sutherlin 12:01:49,28 "all i'm asking is that they not create such an attrocious overcrowded condition that people just have people fall on their heads and get concussions." scherb and a few other inmates have also joined. if they win, a judge may take your tax money to pay them. but huerta says there's another reason to care. "it could very well be you, sitting there and waiting for things to be sorted out. and i'm sure that you or some person in your family would want to be guaranteed safety." meaning, you're locked in to this jail decision. no matter how it falls. huerta's attorney says the clock is ticking... but some county leaders say they're not worried. hear why in part two of my special report.. tonight on nightwatch. [c2]wx tease-twcam