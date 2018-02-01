Speech to Text for Black History Month at ISU

month"! many are starting today reflecting on what it means to be an african american.. news 10's kylee stewart is live at indiana state university in terre haute. she joins us now with more on how they started off the month with a celebration. earlier today i-s-u held a ceremony in honor of black history month.. and it's an important celebration for many... jakarra jenkins is a student at indiana state university. she's glad to see all parts of history recognized. "it's good to see that isu is supporting black history month. and that's very important." students... faculty...and staff members attended the opening ceremony for black history month celebrations. they all called the event a major success. "it was a beautiful turn out. it was a great mix of everyone from all cultures races everything." the kick-off is over but programs will continue. the university will recognize the month with a series of films..activities and speakers. jenkins says those speakers help to highlight history and knowledge. "it's powerful that she introduced that part of our history so that people can do that research. and kind of push forward what has already been set in place." while all of these programs will take place on isu's campus. organizers want the community to know they're invited as well. they hope to "spark" new conversations in the community. "i just want our conversations to start but not stop. so granted we start black history month february first ending february 28th. but again black history month starts january first and goes to december 31st." today's event was just the beginning of several events taking place this month! tonight -- there will be a free showing of the movie "hidden figures".. that's available to all i-s-u students .. reporting live at indiana state university.. i'm kylee stewart.. back to you ..