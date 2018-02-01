Speech to Text for United Way's plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

released more of its strategic plan to the public today. last week, we told you the united way was changing how it will do things. it wants to move away from being just a fundraising organization. its executive director told us they want to impact lives. this plan outlines how they'll do just that. news 10's jon swaner joins us live from outside the united way's office in downtown terre haute. jon, i understand the united way gave you some interesting insight on our area? patrece and rondrell, about 15-percent of local residents live below the federal poverty line. that's almost one-in-five people! the united way interivewed people and businesses. they brought up several issues facing our community. all issues have one thing in common. community members brought up concerns like the area's drug problem and low number of jobs. the united way says all issues they heard about finds their roots in something called "generational poverty." "... and how it's affecting the drug issues, and how it's affecting jobs and the economic decline we see. we knew that that was the broader issue behind the rest of these." some valley families live above the poverty line but still don't make enough to make ends meet. to help everyone better understand this, the united way calls these folks "alice." it stands for "asset limited, income constrained, employed." they put alice's name to a face. she works hard, but doesn't make enough. "we encounter alice everyday... in the grocery store, at the bank, at other places of business where hard working people that we don't realize that are on that very edge of getting by." 40-percent of us are alice. that's nearly every other person you come across. the united way says when people understand that so many people out there are alice, we can better help them. that's why the united way is moving away from simply fundraising. they want to improve communities. "by choosing a bold goal to move struggling families out of alice, our united way really starts to be associated with something." the united way's "bold goal" is to move 10,000 families to financial stability. any donation to united way will be put towards this goal. and payonk says member agencies are on board with this change. we're live at the united way, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you.