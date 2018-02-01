Speech to Text for Make a Difference at South Knox

so much more than reading, writing and arithmatic. "at south knox high school" in vincennes.. "students and staff" helped "save a life"! a for that reason.. this month's "make a difference award winner" goes to "an entire group"! news 10's.. "garrett brown".. has "their story"! //////// "on behalf of wthi-tv and williams brothers pharmacy we would like to present all you involved in saving the life of mrs. wallace the make a difference award for this month." last december it started as just a regular day of school. that is until mrs. wallace felt ill. "i said christy i'm going to sit in her office i've got part of a headache and she said alright and that's the last thing i remember before waking up in the emergency room." her heart had stopped while sitting in a classroom. it wasn't until two students who regularly swing by to say hello noticed something was terribly wrong. "she wasn't acting right so i told his mom jennifer and then she told the manager kristy." one by one school faculty and staff rushed into action. they performed cpr and used one of the school's aed's on wallace doing what they could to bring her back. "when i came down the hill and got there, there were six people in this little cramped room all trying to figure out. but everybody was doing a job in that room at that particular time." amazingly...after twelve minutes without a heartbeat....wallace had a pulse again. which lead us back to this day. every person who helped save annette wallace received a pat on the back from us... and a grateful "thank you" from the family. recognition the school says they don't really want. they just wanted to help a friend. "if something happened to her i don't know what we would do. it would be tough so i'm just glad shes here." "you don't know how. you can say thank you all you can but it doesn't feel like enough. every time i see them i hug them, tell them thank you and keep on going." annette wallace is healthy enough to be back at school now. a place she says she owes her life to. in vincennes with photojournalist tony kassessiah...i'm garrett brown. //////// a special note: yesterday was annette's birthday.. a day she might not have been able to celebrate.. "if" it wasn't for her friends "at south knox high school". now.. "if" you'd like to nominate someone "for a make