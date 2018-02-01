wx_icon Terre Haute 24°

wx_icon Robinson 25°

wx_icon Zionsville 23°

wx_icon Rockville 24°

wx_icon Casey 22°

wx_icon Brazil 24°

wx_icon Marshall 24°

Clear

Thursday Early Forecast

Thursday Early Forecast

Posted: Thu Feb 01 15:06:38 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 01 15:06:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Thursday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 6. wind chill values as low as -7. northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. friday sunny, with a high near 24. wind chill values as low as -9. northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. friday night increasing clouds, with a low around 17. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. gradually becoming clear, with a low around 6. wind chill values as low as -7. northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. friday sunny, with a high near 24. wind chill values as low as -9. northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. friday night increasing clouds, with a low around 17. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. meet our latest "make a difference award winners" gradually becoming clear, with a low around 6. wind chill values as low as -7. northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. friday sunny, with a high near 24. wind chill values as low as -9. northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. friday night increasing clouds, with a low around 17. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. gradually becoming clear, with a low around 6. wind chill values as low as -7. northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. friday sunny, with a high near 24. wind chill values as low as -9. northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. friday night increasing clouds, with a low around 17. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. meet our latest "make a difference award winners"

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It