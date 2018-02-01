Speech to Text for North Knox pays respect to fallen hero

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"a southern indiana soldier" is back home. yesterday.. family, friends, and community members gave "united states army first lieutenant" "clayton cullen" a homecoming "fit for a american hero". "cullen" was killed earlier thi month.. when his apache helicopter crashed during a military training exercise in california. as many know.. "cullen" was wel known "in the knox county community". and that includes his involvement in high school. news 10's "garrett brown" visited "north knox" to talk with those who knew him.. and learn more about the legacy he leaves behind. "garrett"... //////// throughout the halls are a few pictures of first lieutenant cullen before he joined the army. that's because of his dedication to sports and academics. the school has been doing their share to show respect to cullen. wednesday for his return home the school had a two hour delay. this allowed students and staff to pay respect when law enforcement escorted him to bicknell. the school is also holding cullen's visitation and his funeral. many who taught him at the school are saddened by his loss. but they still remember the happy student he was. //////// //////// "he brings a smile to my face every time i think about him in part because he always seemed to have a smile on a kind of a rye grin. he was very successful here at north knox and very well received here. so im happy he was able to come home." ///////// the bicknell city police department played a big role in helping to bring clay home. they sincerely want to thank the many law enforcement agencies that joined forces with them to escort cullen from the indianapolis international airport to bicknell. they say.. the support speaks volumes. /////// "it was just outstanding to see that kind of support for our local hero coming home. people were stopping in both lanes and were out standing along the road saluting and having their hands over their hearts." ///////// visitation for first lieutenant cullen begins tomorrow afternoon. susie back to you. /////// let's go over visitation details. visitation is set for tomorrow from "2" until "7" p at north knox high school. then.. moving on to saturday.. "funeral services" are scheduled to begin at "10"-o'clock in the morning. "the funeral" will also take place at the high school. after the funeral .. "cullen" will be laid to rest "at bicknell memorial cemetery" with full military honors. "indiana governor eric holcomb" announced today.. that saturday.. flags in knox county be flown at half-staff.. in honor "of 1st lieutenant clayton cullen".