wx_icon Terre Haute 37°

wx_icon Robinson 38°

wx_icon Zionsville 34°

wx_icon Rockville 37°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 37°

wx_icon Marshall 37°

Clear

Video from robbery at Metro PCS

Posted: Thu Feb 01 05:59:28 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 01 05:59:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It