Speech to Text for Demand for medications rise as flu cases increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

some are proven -- to fight the flu "faster"! but -- they do come... with some "health warnings". news 10's kiley thomas is live at a terre haute hospital to explain. at 5:30 -- we told you that this is one of the worst flu season in "10" years. that's according to the "c-d-c". as flu cases increase -- so is the demand for antivirals. in fact -- pharmacies are facing shortages. in some cases -- running out of medications. that's according to "c-b-s news". one common med that people take is known as "tami-flu". it's not uncommon for it to cause "nausea or vomiting". but some parents are worried that "tami-flu" causes confusion or "abnormal behavior" for children. the makers of "tami-flu" had no comment. they do say patients should be watched for changes in behavior. live in th - kt news 10. happening today -- a meeting to discuss a dangerous and deadly intersection in parke