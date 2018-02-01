Speech to Text for Demand for medications rise as flu cases increase

you know is dealing with the flu "right now". health experts say -- this is the worst flu season they've seen in "10 years"! they're comparing it -- to the "swine flu" epidemic. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down "why" -- this year is worst... than years past. ///////////// more people are walking through hospital doors with the flu -- than they've seen in years. doctors try to predict to what "strains" will be the biggest threat. a local physician tells me it's a huge task -- because there are so many "strains". even if doctors pick the right strain -- it can change "just slightly". then your body doesn't know how to fight it off. this is according to union hospital. i also want to show you where flu cases stand nationwide. take a look at this graph! this shows the number of hospital visits for people with "flu symtoms" -- in the past " years. the "red line" that reaches the highest point on the graph -- represents "right now" the other colors are years past. you can see that this year is above the average number of visits. we'll break down why a common medicine to fight the cold -- is getting some push back. that's coming up in about 20 minutes. live at union hospital -- kt news 10. a monetary reward is being offered for tips -- that help solve a deadly new