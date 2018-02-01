Speech to Text for News 10 This Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

will stay steady in the 30s into the afternoon. clear and quite cold tonight, a low at 8 - wind chills will be below zero. friday will be cold, too. sunny with a high at 25. then, more clouds show up friday night a low at 16; mixing sun and clouds on saturday with a high at 35. with an increase in flu cases .. "local nursing homes" today - temperatures will stay steady in the 30s into the afternoon. clear and quite cold tonight, a low at 8 - wind chills will be below zero. friday will be cold, too. sunny with a high at 25. then, more clouds show up friday night a low at 16; mixing sun and clouds on saturday with a high at 35. with an increase in flu cases .. "local nursing homes" today - temperatures will stay steady in the 30s into the afternoon. clear and quite cold tonight, a low at 8 - wind chills will be below zero. friday will be cold, too. sunny with a high at 25. then, more clouds show up friday night a low at 16; mixing sun and clouds on saturday with a high at 35. with an increase in flu cases .. "local nursing homes" are taking "extra steps" to today - temperatures will stay steady in the 30s into the afternoon. clear and quite cold tonight, a low at 8 - wind chills will be below zero. friday will be cold, too. sunny with a high at 25. then, more clouds show up friday night a low at 16; mixing sun and clouds on saturday with a high at 35. with an increase in flu cases .. "local nursing homes" are taking "extra steps" to protect their residents from today - temperatures will stay steady in the 30s into the afternoon. clear and quite cold tonight, a low at 8 - wind chills will be below zero. friday will be cold, too. sunny with a high at 25. then, more clouds show up friday night a low at 16; mixing sun and clouds on saturday with a high at 35. with an increase in flu cases .. "local nursing homes" today - temperatures will stay steady in the 30s into the afternoon. clear and quite cold tonight, a low at 8 - wind chills will be below zero. friday will be cold, too. sunny with a high at 25. then, more clouds show up friday night a low at 16; mixing sun and clouds on saturday with a high at 35. with an increase in flu cases .. "local