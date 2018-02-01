Speech to Text for TH South wins Shoe Trophy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

between the terre haute north and terre haute south boys basketball teams... of course you had the annual rivalry trophy "the shoe" up for grabs.... and second place in conference indiana was on the line as well, both teams came in three and one in the league... as expected great atmosphere for high school basketball... first quarter...denny zigler puts it on the floor...the patriots big man strong to the tin....north up 10-8 .... south's craig porter finds maleek logsdon under the hoop for a sweet reverse...that ties the game at 12 .... craig porter wasn't messing around.... first quarter he drives, misses but gets the board, bucket and foul... he was the best player on the floor tonight... richard suggs breaks down the south defense and gets the friendly bounce for north to tie the game late in the first quarter.. de'avion washington had 15 points....he backs his way in and scores to end the first quarter...after one, south was up 21-17.... second quarter...tate cooper draws north to within two...he's money on the three.... i'll tell you what few in the state has seen their stoke rise like craig porter, the south senior is so silky smooth...his putback gives the braves a 27-24 advantage... north was the underdog, but they were hanging around... cayman hayes from downtown...ties the game at 27 late in the first half..... south guard cordell hanes puts his defender on skates... he stops on a dime, and explodes to the rim... south was up 37-33 at the break... the first few minutes of the third quarter was the difference in this game....south opened the second half on a 11-nothing run... maleek logsdon the and one off the steal.... he was solid with 14 points.... south still on that 11-0hh run....kc bender another old fashion three-point play for the braves ....south rolling... richard suggs was great for north....the senior went for 25 points...he ends the braves run..... south out and running like they like too.... its porter time.... what a finish by the superstar.... end of the third quarter...porter plays beat the buzzer....he gets the miss three and banks it in at the horn.... south outscored north by 11 in the third and never looked back... terre haute south wins 74-60.....for the first time since 2008 and 2009 the braves have won the shoe trophy two straight times.... big players always step up in this game and no player was better than craig porter and his 28 points.... craig is always conistent. he lives for games like this. he's a gamer. always shows up and we know we can depend on him. we have a legacy coming, this isn't the last thing for us. not winning classic kind of made us irrated. we thought we were the favorite. winning the shoe makes up for it. we feel great right now. rest of season will be good for us. we're excited.