Speech to Text for Wednesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

after 10pm, mixing with snow after 4am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. south southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. thursdaya chance of sprinkles and flurries before noon, then a chance of flurries between noon and 1pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature rising to near 36 by 10am, then falling to around 28 during the remainder of the day. northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. thursday nightmostly clear, with a low around 8. wind chill values as low as -5. northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. thanks weather... the sycamores are on the road at valpo ... we'll have highlights straight ahead...