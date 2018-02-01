Speech to Text for New Children's Museum volunteers

some extra help around the facility. eight volunteers completed training at the museum today. it's part of an hour long course they must go through before starting. volunteers range from high school students to adults. one participant told us he's worked with kids all his life. he can't wait to meet yours... as they come through the musuem. "i coached a 5th grade basketball team, the boys and girls club, i have a bunch of little cousins and everything like that and the relationship is kind of a special one because it's shaping the minds of kids and i really like to do that." you can be a volunteer at the children's museum.. we have contact information on our website.. that's wthi-tv-dot-com. now to the weather department...