Illinois State of the State reaction

governor's call for bipartisan efforts... and what "you" think about the state's future. governor bruce rauner says republicans and democrats need to work together on key issues like property tax reform... economic development... and job growth. we asked you if you think the administration and legislature can work together. "this report on the state of our state will focus on the places where we agree, and where we can start to build to the future." illinois governor bruce rauner says it's time for lawmakers to "roll up their sleeves" and work together on economic development and job creation. an over arching theme of his address was unity. "the state of our state today is one of readiness: readiness born of unprecedented frustration with our political culture, along with the firm belief that we have tremendous, but as-yet unrealized, economic potential." those in the governor's camp support his call for bipartisanship... but others point fingers back at the governor... saying rauner has done plenty to grow the divide. we asked you on twitter... do you think republicans and democrats can work together on key issues this year? most say no -- close to a hundred percent. we posed a similar question on facebook... with people commenting about frustration with those in leadership. we also asked... do you trust members of state government? one man says "i don't care if your democrat or republican you are in office to serve the people of illinois, not the lobbyist who give them money and special projects that cost millions." both sides of the aisle applauded governor rauner when he promised to submit a balanced budget next month. but quickly turned to democrats. "and i hope you'll pass it instead of ignoring it." you can still join in on the conversation. we've posed some additional questions for you on twitter. back to you.