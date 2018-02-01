Speech to Text for Semi driver seriously hurt in crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

martin county just after 4-30 p-m. indiana state police said the semi was traveling south on u-s 1-50. as the semi went through curves, the load shifted, causing the semi to roll onto its side. the truck was carrying skids of bricks. police say those skids were not secured inside of the trailer. the driver is jeffrey laine from kentucky. police have not released further information about his injuries. several agencies are investigating a