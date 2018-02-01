wx_icon Terre Haute 41°

Semi driver seriously hurt in crash

Semi driver seriously hurt in crash

Posted: Wed Jan 31 19:11:14 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 31 19:11:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Semi driver seriously hurt in crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

martin county just after 4-30 p-m. indiana state police said the semi was traveling south on u-s 1-50. as the semi went through curves, the load shifted, causing the semi to roll onto its side. the truck was carrying skids of bricks. police say those skids were not secured inside of the trailer. the driver is jeffrey laine from kentucky. police have not released further information about his injuries. several agencies are investigating a

