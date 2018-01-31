Speech to Text for Trent Miles ready for first Super Bowl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

welcome back.... we're four days away from kickoff to super bowl 52..... i mentioned last week both teams in the big game have local ties to the area... the patriots have ted karras....the offensive lineman went to saint patrick's and woodrow wilson in terre haute and will be making his second straight appearance in the super bowl.... the eagles have trent miles, a name and face very familiar to many in the wabash valley ... he's a terre haute south and indiana state graduate... miles who played and was a head coach for the sycamores is taking part in his very first super bowl this week... miles is an offensive assistant coach with philadelphia, he works with the quarterbacks... the 54-year old is working hard this week to try and help philly bring home their first nfl championship since 1960, but he's also trying to soak in this once in a lifetime experience.... very exciting, you live for this. you dream about it when you're little. to have opportunity to be apart of it is a blessing. proud to be part of indiana, terre haute. be here representing my family, terre haute and indiana state. as the eagles get prepared for super bowl 52, they have another guy on their roster with