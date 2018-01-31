Speech to Text for Local VA reaction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

health care facility is coming to terre haute. senator joe donnelly made the announcement last week. news 10's jon swaner spoke with this veteran on the indiana state university campus. that's where the vet is now a student. jon has more on why a v-a facility is so important to terre haute-area veterans. ///////// patrece, rondrell ... you know location is important when it comes to veteran health care. one local veteran shared his personal story, but reflected on his fellow veterans to showcase why a new clinic in terre haute is desperately needed. you wouldn't know by looking at or listening to taylor hitson that he received a medical discharge from the marines just a few years ago. "several veterans my own age in their early 20's are getting out of service with issues people in their 60's have getting out of service with issues people in their 60's have yet to experience." "the reason i got out of service is because i'm unable to climb stairs or run or perform other physical tasks." taylor's had 16 surgeries since 2014. as incredible as his story is, taylor told me there are countless veterans in the terre haute area who face bigger challenges. "for those who are older or with less physical abilities, it's very difficult for them to have this obstacle in their life from the v-a. and it would benefit them entirely to have it closer to home." right now, terre haute is home to this outpatient facility behind honey creek mall. we know very little about what the v-a has planned. senator joe donnelly said it will be another outpatient facility. he's not sure where it will locate. "for me, i want to do it with the highest quality and as quickly as we can so we can provide immediate service to our vets." it's news taylor and area veterans welcome. "location is everything. the readiness of each service provided to our veterans is entirely dependent on how close they are to that veteran." ////////// donnelly said terre haute is a perfect location for a new clinic because we have a large veteran population in this area. donnelly hopes to have more information about the v-a's plans in the near future. live on the isu campus, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. [c2]wx tease-twcam i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the break. but first...