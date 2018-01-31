Speech to Text for Flu and Daycare

it comes to flu season. luckily -- they have some caring adults on their side. news 10's lacey clifton joins us in the studio with more. i spent the day at kid's kingdom daycare in oblong illinois. at that location -- 15 percent of the kids had confirmed flu cases this year. owner and director tina staley tells me it's been a group effort to keep their kids healthy. she says workers have been reminding children to cover sneezes and coughs. they even make special trips to wash their hands after it happens. they've been cracking the windows too to let in fresh air. staley says the facility has "required cleaning" to do every day. but since it is flu season -- workers are taking even greater care when doing so. "toys go up in a bucket after it's in a mouth and it does not go back out until it's been sanitized. the evening after all the children leave, sanitizer gets sprayed on all the cribs, cots, flooring mats, shelving units, gates, door knobs. " staley says it's important this time of year for parents to have other possible caretakers on standby. it may not be an option for parents to miss work to take care of a sick child. however-- the daycare obviously won't let you bring "your" sick child and risk getting others sick. back to you.