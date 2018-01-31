Speech to Text for Nursing homes and the flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

are taking extra precautions. news 10's abby kirk is live at "cobblestone health campus" in terre haute ... and--abby they haven't seen any cases of the flu...have they? yes, this particular nursing home in terre haute hasn't seen any flu cases spread... but that doesn't mean leaders aren't taking precaucations. they are trying to keep the home flu free by taking those extra steps...to stay healthy... nat "im just going to check some vitals on you...ok...?" meleah reed at cobblestone health campus in terre haute says they are taking every precaution to help keep the flu from spreading.... nat "open your mouth..." reed says they haven't seen any cases of the flu...and they hope to not see any soon.... "that's got to tell you we are doing something right...you know..." she says they check the residents vitals up to three times a day... nat "normal temperature is 98.6...so he's good." the nursing home has been asking family and friends...who visit...to protect themselves... "if you come into our campus and you have flu-like symptoms...um ...we just ask that you put a mask on...to protect yourself to our residents and our staff." sanitizing her hands.. nat "oh my gosh...too many to count!" reed says she does continously throughout the day... "we have them everywhere...ins ide the closets!" and--they have several hand santizers for all employees, residents, and vistors to use... "the flu is very serious this year." the center for disease control and prevention say that people over the age of 65 are at a higher risk for catching the flu. "their immune systems ...you know? they have certain illnesses that may cause their immune systems to be low. and then therefore they are most suspectible to the flu." "hand-washing" is the number on thing reed says the nursing home is doing to prevent symptoms... reed says they also deep clean the residents rooms... "it makes you deathly sick!" resident...nola jones...is happy she hasn't had the flu... "they treat ya good here...so you don't pick it up!" even though they have not seen any cases of the flu... cobblestone health campus still has restrictions in place to remind vistors to take precautions when visiting. they have these masks at every corner ...for vistors to wear if they have flu-like symptoms or feel under the weather... and a reminder that if you feel sick ...stay at home...and get better... live in terre, news 10, back to you. the younger members of our population also struggle when