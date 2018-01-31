wx_icon Terre Haute 46°

Vincennes fatal fire reward

Posted: Wed Jan 31 15:10:46 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 31 15:10:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it happened in vincennes at an apartment complex on broadway street. firefighters found two people dead. the state fire marshal and local agencies are "still" working to find a cause for the fire. but they have ruled the fire suspicious. now... they're offering a monetary reward for information leading to an arrest if you know anything about the fire.. call the indiana arson hotline. that number is at the bottom of your screen... 1 - 800 - 382 -

