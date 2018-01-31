Speech to Text for Community comes together to pay respect

the town of bicknell. it was all to honor 1st lieutenant clayton cullen. he was family or a friend to many people. but they say it wasn't about who he was.it was about how he served. he was known in the army as 1st lieutenant clayton cullen here in bicknell, people call him clay. and, if you asked anyone what he was like you're likely to hear a similar answer. "he was always kind, helpful. he was the funny guy in school." "he'll always be remembered for his kindness and his loyalty to everything he was involved in." that's why so many people turned out wednesday morning. cullen graduated from north knox high school. while there, he was heavily involved with sports and academics. not long after he graduated he joined the army. "we're so grateful for his service to our country. we appreciate his sacrifice and we've come today in honor and respect for him for all his family." there were many who never got to meet cullen. but everyone lining the route wanted to show their support for a man who lived his life serving others. "anybody who puts on that uniform and signs that dotted line in my opinion. that takes guts, courage, clay is a hero. he is a hero that's for sure." the community came together to honor a hero who made an impact on many people's lives. "he was a leader and a servant of others and he'll always be remembered. you have a chance to honor 1st lieutenant clayton cullen. visitation is friday from 2 to 7 p-m. the funeral is saturday... it starts at 10 in the morning. both are taking place at north knox high school. burial will be at bicknell memorial cemetery. back to you. there are other ways you can pay your