Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

cosmic show this morning. "nasa" is calling it a lunar tri-fecta! it's the first time in "3"-and a half decades.. a blue moon .. has synced up with a super-moon and a total lunar eclipse. that combination won't happen again until the year 20-37. tonighta slight chance of rain after 10pm, mixing with snow after 4am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. south southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. thursdaya chance of sprinkles and flurries before noon, then a chance of flurries between noon and 1pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature rising to near 36 by 10am, then falling to around 28 during the remainder of the day. northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. thursday nightmostly clear, with a low around 8. wind chill after 10pm, mixing with snow after 4am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. south southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. thursdaya chance of sprinkles and flurries before noon, then a chance of flurries between noon and 1pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature rising to near 36 by 10am, then falling to around 28 during the remainder of the day. northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. thursday nightmostly clear, with a low around 8. wind chill values as low as -5. northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as after 10pm, mixing with snow after 4am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. south southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. thursdaya chance of sprinkles and flurries before noon, then a chance of flurries between noon and 1pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature rising to near 36 by 10am, then falling to around 28 during the remainder of the day. northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. thursday nightmostly clear, with a low around 8. wind chill values as low as -5. northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. after 10pm, mixing with snow after 4am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. south southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. thursdaya chance of sprinkles and flurries before noon, then a chance of flurries between noon and 1pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature rising to near 36 by 10am, then falling to around 28 during the remainder of the day. northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. thursday nightmostly clear, with a low around 8. wind chill values as low as -5. northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. after 10pm, mixing with snow after 4am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. south southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. thursdaya chance of sprinkles and flurries before noon, then a chance of flurries between noon and 1pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature rising to near 36 by 10am, then falling to around 28 during the remainder of the day. northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. thursday nightmostly clear, with a low around 8. wind chill values as low as -5. northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. ///// looking for employees in