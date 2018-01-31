Speech to Text for News 10 Mid-Day Bringing Home a Hero

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

hero today. united states army first lieutenant "clayton cullen" -- died during a military exercise. he was only... "25" years old. all morning long news 10 has been showing "you" -- how our commuity is coming together to pay their respects. we continue with our team coverage. that's where -- we find news 10's garrett brown live in "bicknell, indiana." that's where "clayton" is from. ////////////// yes -- 1st lieutenant clayton cullen has returned home. i'm here along state road 67 along the route that brought him back to bicknell. i have to say the outcry of support from the community was incredible. hundreds of people lined the streets of town waiting for his coach and escort to arrive. the streets on both sides were lined with american flags all the way to his final stop. hundreds of people came to support this fallen solider back to his hometown. law enforcement not only followed behind but also joined the crowds on the streets. north knox schools also had a two hour delay today so students could attend his returning. it was an emotional event that even drew in those who didn't know cullen. but wanted to show their support. "no, i did not know clay but its just obligatory as an american citizen and pay your respects. the entire county stands behind them and support them." now coming up later tonight on news 10 -- ill have reaction from those who knew cullen. including one of his old teachers from north knox who came to see his return. reporting live in bicknell, i'm news 10s garrett brown. back to you. [b3]indianapolis procession fronted-vo roving this morning -- we started our team coverage... at the indianapolis international airport. we waited -- for the arrival of "first lieutenant cullen's" casket. news 10's "brittany earl" was there -- as friends and "the patriot guard"... showed their respect. she joins us live in the studio -- with what she witnessed. //////////// melissa, it was "a wave of emotions" -- as the procession started their journey -- to "bringing home a hero". just take a look. we watched as the coach circled around the parking lot -- allowing "the patriot guard" to honor fallen soldier - "first lieutenant clayton cullen." they "hand saluted" -- and presented the american flag to cullen and his family. "it's never an easy day, there's nothing you can do to make things right, but just being here and just showing support, give prayers and being apart of it sometimes helps the healing process." after the procession left -- heading for sullivan county -- we spoke with friends who told us -- many people in bicknell knew "first lieutenant cullen" -- as "clay". they tol me -- they graduated "north knox high school" with clay. one woman told me -- she spoke to clay about a month ago. she told him "everyone was very proud of his accomplishments. she also mentioned that "clay" was the "glue" within groups of friends. she also said -- "clay" planned on going to law school after he was finished with the army. and i personally found this to be "very touching"-- his friends told me -- "clays parents" are the parents that everyone loves -- who supported everything their sons did. our hearts go out to them. melissa back to you. we continue our "team coverage" this mid-day -- with news 10's kiley thomas. she saw the procession... travel through sullivan county. that happened -- around "7:30" this morning. she joins us now -- live in studio... to take us through what happened. //////////// melissa -- it was a powerful moment. people "lined" u-s "41" -- waving american flags. all to honor the "local hero" - who lost his life in a military training exercise earlier this month. take a look! we were actually "wrapping up" our live shot whe we saw the procession coming. so we stayed on the shot -- as "bicknell police" led the way. you can see there -- "lietenant cullen's" coach passing. it was followed by "cullen's" family -- indiana state police -- and people in the community. it was a moment that sheriff "clark cottom" say -- he'll never forget. "i thought about him passing through sullivan -- and undoubtedly this same highway we're up and down today it just makes it real. to see the hearst go by with the family's car behind it -- i know their hearts are broken, all of our hearts are broken" the procession ended around "8 a-m" in "cullen's hometown" -- of bicknell indiana. again -- we will hear from his community tonight -- on news 10 first at five. melissa -- back to you. if you weren't able to honor "first leiutenant clayton cullen" this morning. we have other ways for "you" -- to pay your respects. first -- there's the visitation and funeral service. the visitation will be friday from -- "2 to 7" p-m. that's at north knox high school the funeral will be saturday at 10 a-m -- also at the high school. the bicknell police department -- will lead the procession.. for "leiutenant cullen" -- to "bicknell memoria cemetery". that's where -- he will be laid to rest -- with full military honors. and -- here's another way to honor the fallen soldier. simply visit -- wthi-tv dot com. there -- you'll click on "links" -- where "you" can post a video tribute or condolence to the family. you can also -- make a donation. [b8]first weather-wx wall now.. let's check in with storm team 10's