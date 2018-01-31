Speech to Text for 1st. Lt. Cullen's procession passes through Sullivan County

we are minutes away from the procession arriving. honoring "first liet clayton cullen" -- who died in a training exercise. the military escort arrived at the indianapolis airport around "6" a-m. we will be riding along with the procession -- with "sheriff clark cottom". south on 41 thru sullivan county. people are "encouraged" to line the route to honor "liet cullen". now -- let's talk about "funeral services" set up for cullen. visitation -- friday -- 2 to 7 pm that's at north knox high school funeral -- saturday -- 10 am -- also at the high school. the bicknell police dept will lead the procession for "lt cullen" to "bicknell memorial cemetery". that's where he will be laid to rest -- with full military honors. the bicknell police department, the indiana state police and the patriot guard riders will be escorting 1st lt. clayton cullen from the indianapolis airport to the fredrick & son, mcclure-utt funeral home in bicknell on wednesday january 31, 2018. the escort will leave the airport at approximately 6:00 am and travel on interstate 70 west to us 641 south to us 41 south to sr 550 east to sr 67 north to main street in bicknell south onto main street to 6th street and turn east to arrive at the funeral home. on saturday february 3rd, 2018 the bicknell police will lead the procession for 1st lt. cullen to his final resting place at the bicknell memorial cemetery. i-70 to us641 approximately 1 hour us 641/us 41 to sullivan approximately 30 minutes us 41/sullivan to sr 550 emison approximately 20 minutes sr 550/emison to sr 67 bruceville approximately 10 minutes sr 67/bruceville to main street bicknell approximately 10 minutes sr 67/main street to funeral home e. 6th street approximately 2 minutes all times are estimated