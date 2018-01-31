Speech to Text for News 10 This Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

this rare sight in the sky is the super blue blood moon. the moon is super because it is at its closest point to the earth. it's known as blue because it's the second full moon this month. and finally it's a blood moon because of the reddish tint from a total lunar eclipse that happened. look for mixing sunshine and clouds today - and quite windy - with a high getting close to 50. tonight, the sky becomes mainly cloudy, with a rain/snow mix possible through the overnight hours. lows tonight drop to 33. mainly cloudy again tomorrow, a high at 37. then, sunshine but cold for your friday, a high at 25. it may still be january -- but your help is needed to